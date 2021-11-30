Mauro: Abel Ferreira very well. Even on the bluff against Felipe Melo – 11/29/2021

On the eve of the Libertadores final against Flamengo, coach Abel Ferreira told a news conference that captain Felipe Melo would play, indicating that the player would be recovered and could start at Palmeiras, which did not happen, with the 30 shirt going to the field only during overtime in the game that marked the conquest of the third championship by Alviverde.

In the Posse de Bola #182 podcast, Mauro Cezar Pereira says that the Portuguese coach was very successful in deciding the continental title both in the initial formation options, with Gustavo Scarpa as the left wing, and in the bluff against Felipe Melo.

“Scarpa played from the left flank, as a wing, 5 line, he played as a wing all the time, it was actually a hit by Abel. How did he play? Mayke played stuck, Scarpa played as a wing to close the right side there and Piquerez closed as third defender. He didn’t play as a point guard and did well”, says Mauro Cezar.

“This is to praise Abel, he did well. I had done it before and prepared the team that way. And he bluffed very well against Felipe Melo, even in that he did well, Abel did very well”, he concludes.

