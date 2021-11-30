Mayor Guerino announces salary readjustments, ticket and allowance for municipal employees

The mayor of Linhares, Guerino Zanon, announced last Monday night (29), a package of benefits for municipal civil servants – active, retired and pensioners, from the Autonomous Water and Sewage Service and Linhares College of Higher Education, and Magisterium professionals.

Staff members of the General Staff will have a linear salary adjustment of 10% on salaries. The mayor of Linhares also announced the readjustment in the salaries of teaching professionals between 12% and 31%, depending on their location in the salary table. With the readjustment, in 2022 the lowest initial salary of professionals will be R$2,368.44.

Guerino also revealed the payment of progressions for civil servants, which represents a linear increase of 5% in salaries, to whom they are entitled.

The value of the food ticket will also be readjusted and will go from R$435 to R$500, which represents a 14.94% increase. Guerino also announced an allowance of R$ 1,000 to employees of the General Board, which will be credited to the food ticket.

For retirees and pensioners, the allowance will be credited to the payroll.

In addition, nearly R$ 10 million will be paid in lawsuits.

The good news was disclosed during the ordinary session of the Linhares City Council and is in line with the City’s Positions and Salaries Plan. The advances package represents an annual impact of R$ 30 million on the payroll and the benefits will start to be paid by the Municipality in 2022. These resources will also move the economy of the entire region.

The bills that determine the readjustments of the General Staff will be sent to the City Council of Linhares in January 2022, in compliance with Complementary Law 173, which prohibits increases in the remuneration of public agents, changes in career structure, admission or hiring of personnel, the increase of benefits or allowances, the counting of time as a vesting period for the granting of additional allowances for length of service and bonus leave, among others.

Those related to the Magisterium are already at the City Council for voting.

During the use of the rostrum, the mayor recalled that the Municipal Government carried out a hard work in the last five years to balance the bills, while taking care of people, carrying out projects keeping the payment of servers and suppliers up to date.

Guerino Zanon recalled the situation in which the City of Linhares found himself when he took over in 2017. “So we made a brutal adjustment and achieved something important, which was to keep the salary up to date with the payment within the month worked, and now to advance in the rights and benefits of employees like progressions and promotions up to date,” he said.

According to Guerino, the decision of the City Hall to grant the readjustments observed three factors: monitoring the evolution of municipal revenue, legal limits and Fiscal Responsibility. “The City Hall tried to guarantee the maximum possible readjustment, respecting these limits”, he affirmed.

The mayor also commented that the steps defined by the Municipal Government are in line with the development of the economy.

The revenue growth trajectory gave the government security to promote the linear adjustment of 10%, observing the legal principles of the LRF and the Spending Ceiling and maintaining the determination to guarantee the balance between income and expenses, in order to ensure civil servant payments and up-to-date vendors, as well as promotions and server progressions.

According to the municipal secretary of Finance and Planning, Valdir Massucatti, the readjustment will be valid after the approval of the respective bills. “We made all the calculations following the National Consumer Price Index (INPC) and the evolution of the economy since January. We understand that this replacement is necessary so that the server is not harmed by inflation. And, at the same time, it is a replacement responsible, as we are able to pay our contracts and expenses and keep the payroll up to date,” explained the secretary.

The deputy mayor of Linhares, Bruno Marianelli, recalled that, since 2017, the management teams have been working, together with the servers, to reduce the cost of the machine. “The management understands that this is a time of economy, but continues to value the server even in a time of crisis. This is a way to demonstrate the importance of each server, in addition to valuing the one who provides services to the population of Linhares”.