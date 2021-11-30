Mea culpa: In Stone’s astral hell, even BTG throws in the towel | Business

Stone’s failures in granting credit appear to be far from being the company’s only problem. After management strategy mistakes and a dose of bad luck, André Street’s company changed — for the worse. Even excluding the credit business, Stone is today much less profitable than the good old green acquirer.

The finding comes from BTG Pactual, one of the houses that had been doubling its bet on Stone’s success, despite the difficulties of recent times. In a painful report to be written for avowed fans of the business, analysts Eduardo Rosman, Thiago Paura and Ricardo Buchpiguel made a mea culpa.

In an attempt to unravel Stone’s mistakes to assess the future ahead, BTG analysts pulled back the buy they had held for a long time, cutting projections for the company drastically. The target price, which was at $66, has been cut by two-thirds to $22. Still above current levels. Recently, the paper was traded at US$ 16.54.

Given heavier operating expenses — the integration of Linx and investments to grow weigh on margins — and the saltier interest rates in Brazil, the prospects for 2022 do not look easy. The adverse environment prompted BTG Pactual to cut Stone’s profit projections for 2022 and 2023 by 66% and 55%, respectively. Since the peak, Stone has lost nearly $25 billion in market value and is currently valued at just over $5 billion.

At Stone, the pains and delights of being fintech

The recovery of the credit area, after the problems that led to significant provisions in the first half, should also be slower. By the calculations of the trio of analysts, Stone’s revenue from credit should add up to R$100 million in 2022, the equivalent of revenue from the area only in the fourth quarter of last year (as we saw later, the rapid expansion of credit in 2020 opened up a failure in management’s assessment of model and pace).

BTG analysts were more resistant than other houses to changing their minds about Stone’s potential performance, and the analyst trio offers some clues in the report as to why, starting with the coverage history. When he started tracking the deal, right after the IPO—in October 2018, the acquirer even lured in Warren Buffett—the timing for acquirers wasn’t exactly easy.

At that time, American Square had fallen 30% since the peak and Cielo had fallen 20% in just two weeks amid the price war – the acquirer of Bradesco and Banco do Brasil had cut prices by 30%. But the bank has given a vote of confidence to Stone’s operation that, in fact, has proven successful several times.

“Giving the benefit of the doubt turned out to be very good — at a time when we were also learning to hedge stocks in high-growth companies — which probably helps explain why we’ve been so wrong about the stock this year,” wrote BTG analysts. .

With the beginning of the pandemic, the company made a dismissal of 20% of the staff, a period in which bets were continually renewed by the bank. The paper was traded at R$95 in the middle of last year, with the company valued at US$30 billion.

To justify this amount, more optimistic investors and analysts projected that Stone could reach a credit portfolio of R$50 billion in less than five years. This number, which in light of current results, was stretched, was also supported by Stone’s management capacity — the team was a world reference for international analysts and investors.

But the assessment today is that Stone took a step bigger than its leg, an indication that managers also trusted too much in the club itself. Instead of launching the credit product slowly and leaving most of the risk off the balance sheet, the fat profitability of the credit product created the wrong incentives for management and investors, according to managers.

Even when the first credit difficulties appeared, in 2021, executives were confident. In June, when Stone was worth $21 billion, a group of more than 150 investors participated in a call with company executives, who sent a reassuring message: Provisions were a non-recurring event, recall analysts at BTG. The following month, when the paper was trading at US$17 billion, Stone’s CEO, Thiago Piau, held a new conference, announcing that he would make a new round of provisions.

In hindsight, BTG analysts consider that, given the credit product’s profitability that looked promising at the time, Stone decided to step on the accelerator on several fronts. On the one hand, it adopted an aggressive pricing policy in the acquisition, hoping to take advantage of the bulkier POS to expand credit concessions.

The company also made heavy organic investments, expanding the TON team (a machine aimed at self-employed and self-employed professionals). On the M&As front, they bought a 5% minority stake in Banco Inter using debt — after the sell-off that brought down the Menin family bank shares, Stone needed to mark the fall to market, an impact of R$1 .38 billion in the balance of the third quarter.

Recovering investor confidence must be one of the company’s challenges. An operational recovery will be slow, with results that may appear in two years’ time. Considering the 2022 profit estimate, Stone is expensive, trading at a multiple of 55 times, analysts point out compared to industry peers.