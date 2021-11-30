MEC announces Enem results on February 11

The Ministry of Education announced today that the result of the Enem (National High School Exam), completed yesterday (28), will be released on February 11th. The announcement was made at a press conference with the Minister of Education, Milton Ribeiro, in Brasília.

Second Danilo pairs, president of the inep (National Institute of Educational Studies and Research), which also participated in the event, this year’s edition ended with 29% abstention. Only 2.1 million students participated in the two days of tests, the lowest number since the reformulation in 2009.

The templates will be announced next Wednesday (1st) and requests for reapplication are available until Friday (3).

Ribeiro stated that the application of the test was a success and that it took place with complete normality. “It’s not time to gloat about anything or anyone. But I think it’s time to say that Brazilian society has won,” said Ribeiro, who denied any interference by his management in the race and he said the race issues had a face ” contemporary and closest to the left”. Evangelical pastor, quoted Jesus Christ when commenting on the case.

Ribeiro also praised Dupas, to whom he said that he deserves all the credit for the race’s success. According to the UOL revealed, it was the direct relationship between the two, since the years of private initiative, that ensured Dupas’ maintenance in office, even after the massive measurements at the agency at the beginning of the month.

General Floriano Peixoto, president of Correios, called the population “apparent fear” of possible problems in the logistics of distribution of evidence throughout Brazil. On the second day, he says they beat a record of getting exams in two hours and 41 minutes.

How was Enem 2021

Yesterday, Enem had its second day of tests, with math and natural sciences. On the 21st, the exam had already included human sciences, languages ​​and writing.

Most students heard by the UOL considered the test easier than last week’s. On the other hand, there were students who felt their deficiencies in their studies more evident. In addition, many criticized the statements of today’s questions, focused on mathematics and natural sciences.

Teachers evaluated that the shortage of the BNI (National Item Bank), with questions to form the Enem, made the test more content. This also made the 2021 edition no questions asked with current issues, such as the pandemic and covid vaccination. About this, Dupas said that “the item bank is already being recomposed, on schedule, everything just right”.

In all, 3.1 million people signed up for both formats, which are being done simultaneously for the first time. The official feedback should only be published on December 1st.

failures

The test took place without serious incidents. There was a student bitten by a scorpion in Goiás, but he can ask for reapplication, to happen in January of next year. Same as the case of candidates from Complexo do Salgueiro, in Rio, who were affected by the police operation in São Gonçalo, in the metropolitan region last Sunday (21), leaving at least nine dead.

According to Inep, there was a technical failure of connectivity at the Federal Institute of Education, Science and Technology of Sertão Pernambucano, in Petrolina (PE), which made it impossible to carry out the test digitally. Students who did not take the test can also request a reapplication.

At the end of the first day of tests, the Minister of Education, Milton Ribeiro, had already guaranteed “there was no government interference” in the assembly of the Enem. Reports by Fantástico and the newspaper O Estado de S. Paulo brought reports from officials of alleged changes in the test at the request of the government. For him, the accusations “tried to politicize” Enem.

The minister also classified the first day of application of the test as “a success” and informed that abstention was 26%. In the 2020 edition, when Enem broke the record for absentees, he also evaluated the race with the same adjective.

In all, the test was delivered to 1,747 municipalities in 10,600 schools, with 41 FAB flights and 130 trucks.