Member who called Anitta ‘junk’ has Instagram account blocked – Trends

State Deputy Bruno Engler who cursed Anitta has deleted Instagram account (photo: Reproduo social networks )

O

state deputy Bruno Engler

(PRTB-MG) had the

account

on Instagram

blocked

this Monday (11/29). The information was disclosed by the parliamentarian himself, on another social network. Bruno said that this happened after criticizing the singer

anitta

on show at the end of

liberators

.

On Twitter, the deputy also commented on the blocking: “Again Instagram has deactivated my profile. Reason? To criticize Anitta’s ‘work’. I’m going to court again, I won’t shut up”.

On the day of the Libertadores final, the congressman used social media to criticize the singer. The action had great repercussions, and other famous people, such as Anitta’s father and funk girl MC Rebecca, spoke out and were also attacked by the deputy.

In October this year, the parliamentarian’s Instagram was also deleted. On the occasion, he said that the page blocked him “because of the right, because he supports President Bolsonaro and for conservative positions”.