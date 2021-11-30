Member who called Anitta ‘junk’ has Instagram account blocked – Trends

State Deputy Bruno Engler who cursed Anitta has deleted Instagram account (photo: Reproduo social networks ) O



state deputy Bruno Engler



(PRTB-MG) had the



account



on Instagram



blocked



this Monday (11/29). The information was disclosed by the parliamentarian himself, on another social network. Bruno said that this happened after criticizing the singer



anitta



on show at the end of



liberators



.

On Twitter, the deputy also commented on the blocking: “Again Instagram has deactivated my profile. Reason? To criticize Anitta’s ‘work’. I’m going to court again, I won’t shut up”. Again the @Instagram has disabled my profile. Reason? Criticize the “work” of the @Anitta. I’m going to court again, I won’t shut up. %u2014 Bruno Engler (@BrunoEnglerDM) November 29, 2021

On the day of the Libertadores final, the congressman used social media to criticize the singer. The action had great repercussions, and other famous people, such as Anitta’s father and funk girl MC Rebecca, spoke out and were also attacked by the deputy.