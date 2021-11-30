Messi beats Lewandowski to take the Golden Ball for the seventh time; Neymar is 16th

Lionel Messi was chosen by France Football as the best player in the world in 2021. The Argentine player won his seventh Golden Ball in his career this Monday (29).

The Paris Saint-Germain striker is the biggest winner of the award and also took the title in 2019, when the last vote was taken. In 2020, the election was suspended because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The best placed among Brazilians was, once again, Neymar. The Brazilian national team forward was in 16th place among 30 selected names.

Messi’s biggest competitor this year was the Polish Robert Lewandowski, who took second place and the award for best striker of the year.

HERE IS THE WINNER! SEVEN BALLON D’OR FOR LIONEL MESSI! #ballondor pic.twitter.com/U2SywJmruC — Ballon d’Or #ballondor (@francefootball) November 29, 2021

voting

The choice of the best player in the world by the French magazine ended on the 24th of October and was made by 180 journalists from around the world invited to vote by email.

Some of the performance criteria, according to France Football itself, are individual and team performance in the reference year (2021, in addition to the player’s talent as a whole and general performance throughout his career.

biggest winners

Messi was the last player to win the award, in 2019, reaching his sixth Golden Ball. He had been dominating the competition along with Portuguese Cristiano Ronaldo. In the last 12 trophies, Messi or Cristiano took them all, with just one exception.

Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric won and caused a hiatus in the monopoly exercised between the two.

After Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo is the biggest winner, with five victories. In third place are three great players in football history, two of them Dutch. Johann Cruyff and Marco van Basten have three times won the award for best player in the world according to the French publication.

The Dutch share the third position among the biggest winners with the French Michel Platini.

The Brazilian Ronaldo shares a position with the English Kevin Keegan and the Argentine Alfredo Di Stéfano. All with two titles each.

Check out the years in which the biggest winners win their trophies:

Lionel Messi: 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2015, 2019

Cristiano Ronaldo: 2008, 2013, 2014, 2016, 2017

Johann Cruyff: 1971, 1973 and 1974

Michel Platini 3: 83, 84, 85

Marco van Basten 1986, 1989, 1992

Ronaldo 1997, 2002

Kevin Keegan, 1978, 1979

Alfredo Di Stéfano 1957, 1959

revised list

In the revised list, released by France Football in 2016, the biggest winner of the award was Pelé, who would have seven best in the world titles (1958, 1959, 1960, 1961, 1963, 1964 and 1970). In the alternative list, Messi is equal to the Brazilian in the first position.

France Football and FIFA Prize

FIFA will present the official World Player trophy in January 2022. For a short period, between 2010 and 2015, France Football and FIFA unified the awards.

Before that and since then, the French magazine’s award serves as a separate award, as well as an indication for the official trophy.

Neymar’s Positions

Neymar has been a lone representative of Brazil among the best, but he did not appear in the last award, in 2019.

Check out all the positions of the PSG striker since he ran for the first time:

2013 – 5th

2014 – 7th

2015 – 3rd

2016 – 5th

2017 – 3rd

2018 – 12th

2019 – not nominated

2020 – there was no award

2021 – 16th