Messi wins Bola d’Or, wins award for the 7th time and sets record over Cristiano Ronaldo

Lionel Messi is the grand prize winner “Gold ball“, from the magazine France Football, for the 2020/21 season of European football.

currently player of PSG, the Argentine won the honor for the great year he held for the Barcelona on 20/21, noting 38 goals and giving 12 assists in 48 matches, in addition to winning the King’s Cup.

By selecting the Argentina, the star won the america cup of 2021, finally winning a title with his national team after years of struggle.

The striker finished the election of the traditional French sports vehicle ahead of Robert Lewandowski, of Bayern Munchen, and Jorginho, of Chelsea.

the brazilian Neymar, in turn, sank and didn’t even stay in the top 15 of the publication.

With this cup, Messi wins the Ballon d’Or for the 7th time in your career, a absolute world record.

he was the champion in 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2015, 2019 and 2021.

In addition, the genius was placed 2nd in 2008, 2013, 2014, 2016 and 2017 and took 3rd place in 2007.

The new “Golden Ball” in his collection also serves him to extend his personal advantage over his biggest rival: Cristiano Ronaldo.

Before, the PSG and Manchester United were separated by just one cup, as CR7 won five times.

Now, however, Messi of two Ballon d’Or advantage over the Portuguese, who was champion for the last time in 2017.

Ronaldo, by the way, didn’t even stay at the top 5 in the current edition of the award, ending only in 6th place.

See how the top 10 of the “Golden Ball”

10. Gianluigi Donnarumma (Milan/PSG)

9. Kylian Mbappé (PSG)

8. Kevin de Bruyne (Manchester City)

7. Mohamed Salah (Liverpool)

6. Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus/Manchester United)

5. N’Golo Kanté (Chelsea)

4. Karim Benzema (Real Madrid)

3. Jorginho (Chelsea)

two. Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich)

1. Lionel Messi (Barcelona/PSG)