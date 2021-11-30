Messi wins Golden Ball for seventh time and further isolates himself as biggest winner | international football

seven times Lionel Messi . The Argentine ace received his seventh Golden Ball award for best player in the world, in a ceremony held this Monday by the magazine “France Football” at the Théâtre du Châtelet, in Paris.

Messi Lewandowski Jorginho Benzema Kante Cristiano Ronaldo salah de bruyne Mbappé Donnarumma

In his speech, Messi admitted that the campaign of the Copa America title was essential for the award.

– I won this award many times and I had the feeling that something was missing, but this year was different. I got the dream I wanted so much, after having tripped so many times, slipped at the H time, and a lot of this award comes from what we did at the Copa America, and I want to share this award with my teammates.

Messi also made a point of congratulating Lewandowski, who was in second place. The Argentine stressed that the Polish should have been awarded in 2020, when France Football canceled the Ballon d’Or.

“Robert, you deservedly won last year, and I hope France Football can bestow this award on you because you were the fair winner and deserve to take this award home.”

The Paris Saint-Germain shirt 30 overcame in the final stretch other favorites such as Robert Lewandowski, from Bayern Munich, Cristiano Ronaldo, from Manchester United, and Jorginho, from Chelsea – the latter had been elected by UEFA as the best player of the last season. The Italian-Brazilian midfielder was third. Brazilian Neymar, also from PSG, finished in 16th place.

In all, 30 players were previously nominated by France Football.

Messi isolates himself even more as the biggest winner in the history of the awards, with two more trophies than Cristiano Ronaldo. Now he has nine awards in all: seven Golden Balls, four of them unified with FIFA, and another two for Best Player in the World given by the highest football entity. Check out:

2009: Golden Ball (France Football) and Best in the World (Fifa)

2010: Golden Ball (France Football + Fifa)

2011: Golden Ball (France Football + Fifa)

2012: Golden Ball (France Football + Fifa)

2015: Golden Ball (France Football + Fifa)

2019: Golden Ball (France Football) and The Best (Fifa)

2021: Golden Ball (France Football)

Last season Messi played 47 games for Barcelona, ​​scoring 38 goals and giving 12 assists. The only title won by the Spanish team in 2020/21 was the Copa del Rey.

There were 13 more matches for Argentina, with six goals and five assists. He was instrumental in winning the Copa America 2021, tournament in which it was voted best player and also finished as top scorer (four goals).

The Golden Ball was awarded for the first time in 1956. Until 1995, the award was only awarded to players of European nationalities. In 2006, another change: players from outside European football were included, anywhere in the world.

The vote was taken by 180 international journalists. In 2020 there was no election because of the Covid-19 pandemic. Importantly, “Ballon d’Or” is a different award from “The Best”, which will only be held on January 17th.

The winners of the Golden Ball story:

1: Lionel Messi (2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2015 and 2019) : 7

2: Cristiano Ronaldo (2008, 2013, 2014, 2016 and 2017): 5

3rd: Johan Cruijff (1971, 1973 and 1974), Michel Platini (1983, 1984 and 1985) and Marco van Basten (1988, 1989 and 1992): 3

6: Alfredo Di Stéfano (1957 and 1959), Franz Beckenbauer (1972 and 1976), Kevin Keegan (1978 and 1979), Karl-Heinz Rummenigge (1980 and 1981) and Ronaldo (1997 and 2002): 2

11: Stanley Mathhews (1956), Raymond Kopa (1958), Luis Suárez (1960), Omar Sivori (1961), Josef Masopust (1962), Lev Yashin (1963), Denis Law (1964), Eusebio (1965), Bobby Charlton ( 1966), Flórián Albert (1967), George Best (1968), Gianni Rivera (1969), Gerd Müller (1970), Oleg Blokhin (1975), Allan Simonsen (1977), Paolo Rossi (1982), Igor Belanov (1986) , Ruud Gullit (1987), Lothar Matthäus (1990), Jean-Pierre Papin (1991), Roberto Baggio (1993), Hristo Stoichkov (1994), George Weah (1995), Mathias Sammer (1996), Zinedine Zidane (1998) , Rivaldo (1999), Luís Figo (2000), Michael Owen (2001), Pavel Nedved (2003), Andriy Shevchenko (2004), Ronaldinho Gaucho (2005), Fabio Cannavaro (2006), Kaká (2007) and Luka Modric ( 2018): 1