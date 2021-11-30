Meta, owner of Facebook, is forced to sell Giphy

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) made official this Tuesday (30) the report resulting from the investigation into the purchase of the gyphy by the Goal, then just called Facebook. According to the main market regulator in the UK, Mark Zuckerberg’s company is now will have to resell the acquired brand.

The decision of the CMA was expected for this week, but it is still historic: it is an unprecedented reversal of acquisition due to anti-competitive fears.

In summary, the agency fears that the sale could cause other social networks that do not belong to the Meta group (Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram) to lose access to the platform’s GIFs or have limited use only when sending more data, which only it would further strengthen the company.

In addition, the CMA detected that Meta closed an advertising display service on Giphy shortly after purchase, which was a growing feature that could even compete with Facebook — in what was seen as removing a potential competitor that could improve the ad market.

And now?

The decision of the CMA is that the Goal “sell the Giphy in its entirety”, that is, without maintaining divisions or percentages. When it was made official, in May 2020, the acquisition involved US$ 400 million. It is worth remembering that the company has even been fined by the same agency before for not cooperating with the investigations.

From now on, the company will study the remaining options, including appealing against the result.

What does the Meta say?

In a statement sent to the website The Verge, Meta argues that Giphy can only gain from the company’s infrastructure and resources, which would allow its expansion to more people, businesses and developers.

“They sent a chilling message to startup entrepreneurs: don’t build new companies, or you won’t be able to sell them,” says the spokesperson.