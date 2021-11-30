Mexico drops restrictions and UK may ‘return with measures’ if ‘micron is less dangerous than Delta

Latin country goes against most nations, which closed borders and even resumed wearing the mask to try to contain a strain discovered in South Africa

Presidency of Mexico/EFE Obrador, president of Mexico, ruled out the imposition of any restrictions in the country



Going against the grain of many countries in Europe, America and Asia, the president of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, ruled out on Monday, 29, closing the country’s borders in view of the emergence of the variant micron. He pointed out that there is no evidence that vaccines are any less effective than the new strain of the virus and said he awaited solid information about the strain. “No, we don’t have that prognosis. We think that we have made a lot of progress in vaccination and that we are continuing to make progress. We are going to intensify the entire vaccination program”, he said. The politician said there is no reason for concern or risk according to reports from experts in the country. Also on Monday, the Health Minister of the United Kingdom, Sajid Javid, said that if the variant “is not more dangerous than the delta”, the country could go back on the restrictions applied last Friday, 26th.

In the House of Commons, Javid said that measures such as the mandatory use of masks indoors and the requirement for all travelers to undergo a PCR test on arrival in the UK, which will take effect from this Tuesday, 30 , would not be in force “not one day longer than necessary”. So far, 11 cases of the new variant have been confirmed in the UK, five in England and six in Scotland. The government’s expectation is that this number will increase in the coming days. The new strain has already been detected on all continents and is still being analyzed by researchers. There is not enough information to determine whether or not it escapes immunizations, but preliminary data from the World Health Organization show that it may be more easily spread with possibly milder symptoms.