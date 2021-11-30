Microsoft is accused of using Windows to force the use of its programs

A group of companies that create software and cloud services have filed a lawsuit with the European Commission for alleged anti-competitive behavior by Microsoft for forcing the use of OneDrive, Teams and other programs on Windows 10 and Windows 11. According to the complaint, this attitude goes beyond to publicize the services themselves, as the obligation would make the user have no choice.

THE Coalition for a Level Playing Field is formed by several companies and non-governmental organizations based in the European Union and released by the cloud hosting company Nextcloud. The company’s CEO and founder, Frank Karlitschek, says that this practice has already been adopted by Microsoft in the browser market, in which the company would have copied an innovative product and made its own solution. “Copy an innovative product, group it with your own dominant product and kill your business, then stop innovating,” explained Karlitschek.

Companies in the European technology sector complain of Microsoft’s anti-competitive attitude (Image: Playback/NextCloud)

The case referred to by the leader of the coalition occurred in the 1990s, when Microsoft started offering Internet Explorer integrated with Windows to compete with Netscape. The result was years of dominance by the software giant in the sector, hegemony that was only broken by another Big Tech, Google, with the arrival of Chrome.

Monopoly vs. Lack of User Choice

In the lawsuit, the plaintiffs say the attitude is bad for consumers and called on the commission to impose sanctions that allow equal competition between companies. The problem would lie in the fact that Microsoft was using its position in the operating systems industry to beat competitors in chat, cloud services and video conferencing.

“Microsoft is increasingly integrating 365 into its portfolio of services and software, including Windows. OneDrive is implemented wherever users deal with file storage and Teams is a standard part of Windows 11. This makes it nearly impossible to compete with your SaaS services [Software-as-a-Service] ”, argues the note produced by the companies.

Teams is 100% integrated with Windows 11: shortcuts, quick access and other features make the user direct to use the app (Image: Playback/Microsoft)

For example, companies argue that only Microsoft, Google and Amazon have increased market share by 66% in Europe, while local companies have contracted from 26% to just 16%. This would be a demonstration of how small and medium-sized technological companies in the old continent find it difficult to stay alive, even though they offer better services than the giants.

For now, it is too early to know how the European Commission will decide on the case. The fact is that Microsoft, in fact, has a long history of trying to force the use of its services by the user, such as the recent attempt to get Edge and encouraging the use of its search engine Bing via news and weather in Windows 10. Authorities will decide if this is valid market practice or will need to rethink Windows to be more third-party friendly.

