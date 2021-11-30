Midfielder leaves the Corinthians U-20 after less than six months; player thanks the club

This Monday afternoon, midfielder Gustavinho had his return to Vila Nova defined. Loaned to Corinthians since July this year, the player’s contract was terminated and the update has already appeared in the Brazilian Football Confederation’s (CBF) Daily Bulletin (BID).

Back to the Goiás team to compete in the São Paulo Football Cup Jr., Gustavinho thanked him for the opportunity, even with few games, that he had at the Parque São Jorge club.

“I am grateful for what Corinthians did for my development as an athlete and as a person, even if it was only in a short period. Now, I’m going to return to the team that introduced me to the national scene with the focus of making a great Copa São Paulo”, said the athlete, who played in six matches for the Under-20 team at Timão.

The midfielder arrived at Corinthians after standing out for the Under-23 team at Vila Nova. Gustavinho’s loan contract was valid until January 2022, the month in which Corinthians also plays for the Copa São Paulo.

Gustavinho suffered a knee injury in September and, as a result, did not have as many opportunities at Timão. The midfielder suffered a dislocated patella on his left knee.

See more at: Corinthians and Corinthians U-20 base.