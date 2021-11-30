Minas Gerais Public Ministry denounces Eduardo Costa for embezzlement | Minas Gerais

The Public Ministry of Minas Gerais (MPMG) denounced the country singer Eduardo Costa and his brother-in-law, Gustavo Caetano Silva, for embezzlement. The complaint was distributed this Monday (29) to the 11th Criminal Court of the District of Belo Horizonte and has not yet been analyzed by the Justice.

Investigations began in 2017. According to the Civil Police, Eduardo Costa negotiated a property in Capitol, in the south of Minas, in exchange for a house, owned by a couple, in the Pampulha Region, in the capital of Minas Gerais, valued at R$ 9 million.

At the time, the police stated that the property in Capitol Hill was worth between R$6.5 million and R$7 million. However, according to the MPMG complaint, the land was valued at R$5.6 million. The difference in values ​​would be paid by the singer with a speedboat, a luxury car and a watercraft.

When trying to register the Capitólio property, measuring around 4,000 square meters, the couple learned that he was the target of a public civil action by the Federal Public Ministry (MPF) and a repossession action with a request for the demolition of the building in court. by Furnas Centrais Elétricas.

In 2018, when giving testimony at the State Department of Fraud Investigation, in Belo Horizonte, the countryman stated that he did not act in bad faith and that the couple knew about the conditions of the land.

At the same time, the buyers’ lawyer, Arnaldo Soares Alves, denied that the clients knew that the property was the target of lawsuits.

Lawyer Arnaldo Soares Alves, who represents the couple, told g1 this Tuesday (30) that Eduardo Costa confirmed in court that his São Paulo lawyers drew up the negotiation contract. According to him, the document stated that all goods given by the singer for payment “were free and clear of any encumbrances”.

“If his own lawyers drew up the contract, on January 16, 2015, my clients could only believe in his character and sign, thinking they were doing a clean deal. Only after almost six months did they detect that the property was being the target of two actions,” said the lawyer.

According to him, a lawsuit in the civil sphere in which the couple asks for the payment of a fine provided for in the contract and compensation for material and moral damages.

The Public Ministry of Minas Gerais said it will not manifest itself.