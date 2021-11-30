Minas Gerais Public Ministry denounces Eduardo Costa for embezzlement | Minas Gerais

The Public Ministry of Minas Gerais (MPMG) denounced the country singer Eduardo Costa for embezzlement. The complaint was distributed this Monday (29) to the 11th Criminal Court of the District of Belo Horizonte and has not yet been analyzed by the Justice.
Investigations began in 2017. According to the Civil Police, Eduardo Costa negotiated a property in Capitol, in the south of Minas, valued between BRL 6.5 million and BRL 7 million, in exchange for a house, owned by a couple, in the Pampulha Region, in the capital of Minas Gerais, valued at BRL 9 million.
The difference in values would be paid by the singer with a speedboat, a luxury car and a watercraft.
However, when trying to register the Capitol property, of about 4,000 square meters, the couple learned that it was the target of a public civil action. The Federal Public Ministry (MPF) asked for the partial demolition of the land, which would be in an area of permanent preservation.
Property in Capitol Building negotiated by Eduardo Costa — Photo: Reproduction/Facebook
In 2018, when giving testimony at the State Department of Fraud Investigation, in Belo Horizonte, the countryman stated that he did not act in bad faith and that the couple knew that the land was in an area of permanent preservation.
The buyers’ lawyer, Arnaldo Soares Alves, denied that the clients knew that the property was the target of lawsuits.
Eduardo Costa in a property in Capitólio, in the south of Minas (photo published in 2014) — Photo: Instagram/Reproduction
The g1 asked the Public Ministry of Minas Gerais and the Justice to access the content of the complaint, but did not get a response. The MPMG said it would not demonstrate.
The press office of singer Eduardo Costa said that will not comment on the matter.