Miniaturized digital camera the size of a grain of salt

The key to innovation is in the metasurfaces, where more than a million antennas capture light with great precision.

[Imagem: Princeton University]

Camera the size of a grain of salt

Researchers at the universities of Princeton and Washington, USA, have developed an ultra-compact digital camera, the size of a coarse grain of salt.

The key to miniaturization lies in the already famous meta-surfaces, surfaces full of micro-antennas capable of manipulating light in certain and very precise ways – they are the flat version of metamaterials, those of the invisibility cloaks.

Metasurfaces are now being researched for applications ranging from quantum computers to mechanical power generation, but they made their debut a few years ago enabling the creation of flat lenses, which are several orders of magnitude smaller and thinner than traditional laser lenses. glass.

Ethan Tseng and his colleagues created a flat lens containing about 1.6 million micro-antennas, shaped like cylindrical pins, all made with the same technology used to make computer chips.

Each antenna must have a unique geometry to correctly shape the entire wavefront. With the help of machine learning-based algorithms, nanoantennas’ interactions with light combine to produce the highest quality images and the widest field of view for a color meta-surface camera developed to date.

Operating diagram and images captured with a similar current camera (left) and with the new micro camera (right).

[Imagem: Ethan Tseng et al. – 10.1038/s41467-021-26443-0]

Surfaces that see

The camera produces sharp, color images on the same level as a conventional composite camera lens at 500,000 times the volume.

When compared to cameras with the same optical nanoantenna technology, however, the new prototype wins, showing sharp images where you could only capture blurry images.

The team says that its new microcamera could enable minimally invasive endoscopy exams, the creation of medical robots to diagnose and treat diseases and even improve the image of other robots with size and weight restrictions, including drones.

Another possibility would be to put together hundreds or thousands of these micro cameras to create bigger and more versatile devices.

“We could turn individual surfaces into ultra-high resolution cameras, so that you no longer needed three cameras on the back of your phone, but the entire back of your phone would become one giant camera. We can think of ways completely different from building devices in the future,” said Professor Felix Heide, team coordinator.

