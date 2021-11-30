Moderna says vaccines are less effective against the new variant

The chief executive of the pharmaceutical company Moderna said that existing vaccines against covid-19 are hardly as effective against the Ômicron variant of the coronavirus as they are against the other strains.

“There is no world, I think, where [a eficácia] it is on the same level as we had with delta”, said Stéphane Bancel, in an interview with the Financial Times newspaper.

“I think it will be a palpable drop. I just don’t know how much, because we have to wait for the data. But all the scientists I talk to say things like ‘this won’t do any good.’

Credit: Shutter2U/istockPresident of the pharmaceutical company Moderna believes that vaccines will not be fully effective against the Ômicron variant

Also according to him, it may take months before pharmaceutical companies can manufacture new immunizers specific for the variant on a scale.

Of concern is the fact that 32 of the 50 mutations of the Ômicron variant are found in the spike protein, part of the virus used to invade human cells and the target of current vaccines against covid-19.

Credit: Disclosure/Hospital Bambino GesùGraphical representation compares the number of mutations of Delta (left) with that of Ômicron (right)

ongoing studies

While some laboratories are studying the effectiveness of existing immunizing agents against the strain, Pfizer has gone ahead and has been working, since Friday, 26, on a new version of its vaccine against Ômicron.

According to the pharmacist, the precautionary measure will be used if the current immunizing agent is not as effective against the new variant. The forecast is that the new vaccine against omicron is ready for use in 95 days, according to the executive of Pfizer Albert Bourla.