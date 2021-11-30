Moderna’s warnings about omicron variants shake markets

(Getty Images)

(Bloomberg) – Modern commando executives reiterated that the numerous mutations of the omicron variant suggest that new vaccines will be needed. The information shook the financial markets.

“The number of mutations in this virus is staggering,” Moderna co-founder Noubar Afeyan said in an interview with Bloomberg Television. “We have to interpret it as the serious threat it represents.”

At a time of uncertainty about the impact of omicron on the evolution of the pandemic and on world economies, the comments heightened concern. In an interview with Financial Times, Moderna CEO Stephane Bancel predicted a “material drop” in the effectiveness of existing vaccines and dismissed the expectation that new versions might be available soon.

CONTINUES AFTER ADVERTISING

The executive’s categorical tone seemed to scare the markets. Asian stocks retreated, followed by US index futures, European index futures and oil contracts.

Bancel and Afeyan reiterated comments made by Moderna’s medical director Paul Burton over the weekend.

Companies that bet on messenger RNA vaccines – BioNTech and its partner Pfizer, as well as Moderna – have the advantage of being quick to develop a new vaccine, just as they were the first to launch immunizers at the end of last year.

But the new variant could give Moderna a chance to catch up on the Pfizer-BioNTech partnership, whose vaccine has become the best-selling pharmaceutical of all time. Moderna warned earlier this month that it will not meet its delivery targets and that immunizing sales will be between US$15 billion and US$18 billion in 2021.

The Cambridge, Mass.-based biotechnology company said last week that it was already studying booster doses designed to anticipate mutations, such as those that arose in omicron, and that it plans to quickly develop a candidate with a specific focus on this new strain.

“We have much better weapons to fight than 18 months ago,” Afeyan said, citing vaccines that focus on several variants that are already in clinical trials and may work better against omicrons than the previous generation.

CONTINUES AFTER ADVERTISING

Research is still underway to determine whether the omicron is as severe as older versions of the coronavirus, whether it can undermine the immunity provided by previous vaccines and infections, and whether it will be able to overwhelm existing strains as the pathogen continues to circulate around the world.

Moderna’s tone is more pessimistic than Pfizer’s. In an interview prior to Bloomberg Television, CEO Albert Bourla said that in two to three weeks the level of effectiveness of the company’s current omicron vaccine will be clear. And, even in the worst-case scenario, he hopes the existing formula will retain some effectiveness.

Bourla said Pfizer could have a specific omicron vaccine in 100 days, if needed.

Other immunizing manufacturers such as AstraZeneca, Johnson & Johnson, Sinovac Biotech, CanSino Biologics and Japanese drugmaker Shionogi & Co said they are conducting studies on the new variant.

Still not investing abroad? XP Strategist gives a free class on how to become a partner in the largest companies in the world, right from his cell phone – and without speaking English

Related