More Minas Gerais cities cancel the 2022 carnival – Gerais

Passa Quatro and two other cities cancel carnival together (photo: Euler Junior/EM/DA Press) The city halls of Itamonte, Itanhandu and Passa Quatro, in the south of Minas Gerais, informed this Monday (29/11) that the 2022 carnival has been cancelled. The announcement made jointly by social networks considered the scenario still uncertain in relation to the pandemic of the new coronavirus. The municipalities are part of the micro-region of São Loureno, which has not yet decided on the festivities.

According to the municipal administrations, in addition to the uncertainties related to COVID-19 and its variants, the fear of contamination due to the large movement of tourists in the region was fundamental for the decision related to the carnival announced today.

“Considering that carnival is a traditional event that normally attracts a large number of tourists to our municipalities and that, at the moment, there is no way to guarantee sanitary safety for the holding of events of this size”, states an excerpt of the communiqué released.

The city halls also took into account that many municipalities in Sul de Minas and Vale do Paraba have already communicated the cancellation of the event. “What could further increase the flow of tourists to our region. We ask for everyone’s understanding regarding this measure, which is still necessary, to safeguard the health and lives of our citizens, our greatest asset”, he emphasizes.

The municipalities are part of the micro-region of São Loureno, which has not yet decided on the festivities. A meeting should take place this Wednesday (1st/12). The city of Pouso Alto, which also belongs to the region, released a notice canceling the festivities.

“Given the still uncertain scenario regarding the development of the new coronavirus pandemic and due to the emergence of a new strain that may be vaccine resistant. We ask for everyone’s understanding regarding this measure, which is still necessary, to safeguard the health and lives of all our citizens”, said Mayor Vicente Wagner on social networks.