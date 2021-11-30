Moto G12 appears leaking and has colors and prices revealed

If you think Motorola ended the year by releasing five smartphones at the same time, you’re probably wrong. That’s because the company has a lot more to announce within the Moto G line. According to more recent rumors, the brand’s next release may be the expected Moto G12.

The device ended up appearing in a leak this Monday (29), and it has the potential to be the most affordable in the family. However, we don’t have a rendering of the device.

So, we still don’t know how it will be built, and the only design detail confirmed by the fonts are the black and blue colors.