Moto G12 appears leaking and has colors and prices revealed

If you think Motorola ended the year by releasing five smartphones at the same time, you’re probably wrong. That’s because the company has a lot more to announce within the Moto G line. According to more recent rumors, the brand’s next release may be the expected Moto G12.
The device ended up appearing in a leak this Monday (29), and it has the potential to be the most affordable in the family. However, we don’t have a rendering of the device.
So, we still don’t know how it will be built, and the only design detail confirmed by the fonts are the black and blue colors.
The Moto G12 must be sold in a single variant with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage.
As for its launch price, taking into account its category, the Moto G12 should cost between €160 (~R$1,012) and €180 (~R$1,140). For now, Motorola has not yet commented on the new leak.
Anyway, the Moto G12 can also have MediaTek processor, main camera of up to 50 MP and battery in the house of 5,000 mAh.
It is worth remembering that Motorola launched the G31 in India today, but has not yet given any clues about when the new Moto G line arrives in the Brazilian market. Of course this could change over the next few days.