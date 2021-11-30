Moved, Arrascaeta bankrolls the return of a Brazilian shot in Uruguay

A Flamengo fan was shot in the left leg in Montevideo, Uruguay, after the Copa Libertadores final between Palmeiras and Flamengo, while leaving a pizzeria. Since the beginning of this Monday (29), fans mobilized on the internet so that he could return home.

Football live or whenever you want? Click here and try DAZN free for a month!

Choice of editors

Fans created an online ‘kitty’ in order to raise money so that Douglas Hassel, out of harm’s way, could return to Brazil. In the early evening, Arrascaeta learned of the case, mobilized and bought a ticket for the fan and a friend, who accompanied him to the hospital, to return to Brazil.

“Hey guys! I’ll stop by to tell you that our friend Douglas is already returning to Brazil tomorrow, we managed to see a ticket for him and, God willing, tomorrow he’ll be home,” said the Uruguayan.

According to reports from those close to him, Douglas Hassel was shot four times in the leg, which were fired by an as-yet-unidentified biker. The Brazilian suffered an injury to the tibial spine of the anterior cruciate ligament. Local police investigate the case and requested footage from street cameras where the episode took place.

Douglas’s friends tried to contact the Brazilian consulate in Uruguay, but they couldn’t get anything more than a place on a flight worth 5,000 reais. As travel insurance does not cover what happened to the Brazilian, the family was unable to bear all the costs. The GOAL report made contact with the consulate, but still has not received a response.