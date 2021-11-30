MPMG recommends banning organized supporters from Cruzeiro for six months

The Public Ministry of Minas Gerais (MPMG), through the 14th Consumer Defense Prosecutor of Belo Horizonte, issued, this Monday, November 29, a Recommendation to the Minas Gerais Football Federation (FMF) to recommend the ban of the organized supporters Mafia Azul, of Cruzeiro Esporte Clube, on match days, in all stadiums in the country and within a radius of five thousand meters of their respective surroundings. The measure, which is educational in nature, should take effect as of today and will last for six months, recommends the MPMG.

According to the document, the “temporary ban consists of the prohibition of the use, carrying and display of any clothing, banner, flag, musical instrument, or any object that may characterize the presence of the organized fans”.

The initiative took place due to the intercept, by the Blue Mafia, of a bus with Atlético Mineiro fans, in the Novo Indústria neighborhood, in the Barreiro region, in Belo Horizonte, last Sunday, 11/28. According to the MPMG, the act of violence involved throwing sticks, stones, iron bars and put the lives of associated and non-associated fans and even families at risk.

The Public Ministry notified the presidency of Cruzeiro and the presidency of the supporters Mafia Azul so that they could present a statement within 10 days. The Military Police was also notified, through the Specialized Policing Command of the Batalhão de Choque, so that internal and external disclosure is made, including to the military police of other states, and that assistance is provided in the inspection and compliance with measures.

MPMG also recommended that the Blue Mafia not use its headquarters on match days, under penalty of a R$50,000 fine.