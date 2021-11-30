Multivaccination Campaign against more than 40 diseases runs until Tuesday, in DF; see where to take | Federal District

The National Multivaccination Campaign goes to 30th of November , in the Federal District. The service is intended for people up to 15 years old. Immunization is free and fights several diseases such as measles, HPV and meningitis ( see below ).

Altogether, there are 19 vaccines made available by the Unified Health System (SUS), which protect against more than 40 diseases, from newborns to the elderly. The objective of the campaign, according to the Health Department of the Federal District, is to update the vaccination status of children and adolescents.

COVID-19: booster dose for those aged 18 or over begins to be applied this Monday (29)

booster dose for those aged 18 or over begins to be applied this Monday (29) DELAY: 250 thousand people able to take the 2nd dose of the vaccine against Covid did not return to the clinics

The orientation of the folder is that parents or guardians take children and adolescents to update the vaccination booklet. Altogether, the Federal District has 111 vaccination sites (click and see addresses).

There are 18 vaccines offered to the population, which prevent more than 40 diseases:

Children up to 7 years old: BCG, hepatitis B, penta, polio (inactivated and oral), rotavirus, 10-valent pneumococcal, meningococcal C, yellow fever, triple viral, tetra viral, DTP, hepatitis A and chickenpox.

BCG, hepatitis B, penta, polio (inactivated and oral), rotavirus, 10-valent pneumococcal, meningococcal C, yellow fever, triple viral, tetra viral, DTP, hepatitis A and chickenpox. Persons aged 7 and over: hepatitis B, yellow fever, MMR, diphtheria and tetanus, meningococcal ACWY, quadrivalent HPV, chickenpox and dTpa.

The National Multivaccination Campaign was scheduled to end in October, however, “due to the low vaccination coverage in recent years”, the service was extended. Nthe Federal District, the situation is no different.

Until then, the campaign has achieved 68.4% of the public that was with some dose overdue. In some immunizing agents, the paste works with the goal of 90%.