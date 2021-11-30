Mummy at least 800 years old is discovered by archaeologists in Peru

According to researchers, the body would be of a man who died in the Latin country and was buried with ‘high level’ funeral ceremonies

Reuters/Video Playback Researchers will carry out detailed analysis to know the exact age of the mummy found in Peru



A team of archeologists from the National University of São Marcos, in Peru, announced last Wednesday, the 24th, that he found a mummy who may have lived between 800 and 1,200 years ago in the Latin country. The discovery was made at the archaeological site of Cajamarquilla, 25 kilometers away from Lima. The mummified body was tied up with ropes and with the hands covering the face, which, according to experts, shows signs of a funeral ceremony. The researchers responsible for the discovery, Dr. Pieter Van Dalen Luna and archeologist Yomira Huamán Santillán, stated that the body was of a man who would be of the “high ranking” of the Peruvian mountain region. “The mummy was inside an underground burial structure that had a platform accessible by a ladder. Near the end of our investigation, we found the mouth of the tomb and saw that the mummy was in a fetal position”, said the archaeologist in a publication made by the university on social networks.

About 40 people from four different universities have worked on the archaeological site since January and participated in the process of discovering the mummy in November. Llama bones, animals that the ancient peoples of the country believed had the meat used to cure illnesses, were found outside the tomb. According to the University of São Marcos, the discovery indicates that even before the presence of the Incas in the country, the area was multi-ethnic, being occupied by inhabitants of the coast and the Peruvian mountains. The education center’s expectation is to carry out a carbon analysis of the findings to determine the exact period in which the mummy lived and more details about her identity.