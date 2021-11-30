My daughter was diagnosed with borderline; How can I help you? – 11/30/2021

My 16-year-old daughter was diagnosed with borderline personality disorder and is undergoing treatment. How can I help you?

For starters, help your daughter maintain psychiatric and psychological treatment. Always support her to keep in contact with health professionals and encourage her to follow the therapy correctly. Keep in close contact with your doctor to receive advice on how to proceed in times of crisis. In addition, another very important point is to let your daughter have autonomy in decisions that involve her life.

Of course, it is necessary to be careful not to be manipulated in eventual bargaining situations, such as, for example, a promise that everything will change if you do what the patient is asking. Always be alert and prevent her from having access to sharp materials, which can be life-threatening—personality disorders can often trigger suicidal impulses or behavior. self-mutilating.

Borderline personality disorder is a condition that starts between late adolescence and early adulthood and the person has some characteristics. Among them are:

Desperate efforts to avoid real or imagined abandonment;

Pattern of unstable and intense interpersonal relationships, characterized by the alternation between extremes of idealization and devaluation of the partner;

Severe and persistent instability of self-image or self-awareness;

Impulsiveness in at least two potentially self-destructive areas, such as spending, sex, substance abuse, irresponsible driving, binge eating, among others;

Gestures, suicidal threats or self-mutilating behavior;

Irritability or intense anxiety usually lasting a few hours. In rarer situations, these symptoms last for more than a day;

Chronic feelings of emptiness;

Intense and inappropriate anger or difficulty controlling it.

It is also important to know that the way a person with a borderline views life is a characteristic of her. Therefore, there is no cure for personality disorders, but the reduction of some symptoms over time. And the need to constantly continue with the treatment, which involves the use of medication and psychotherapy.

Therefore, the family is a fundamental link in the treatment of any mental disorder. It is important that relatives and friends support the patient, but without forgetting that she also has to develop skills to be able to deal with affective instabilities and, thus, act in a way that does not generate more discomfort and suffering for her and those around her .

