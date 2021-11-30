Nanda Costa and wife show faces of their 40-day-old twin babies

Actress Nanda Costa and his wife Lan Lanh delighted when they showed their twins, little Kim and Tiê

The actress Nanda Costa and his wife, percussionist Lan Lanh, showed the faces of their 40-day-old twin daughters, little Kim and Tiê, in a rare appearance. They showed beautiful records of babies sleeping.

Nanda Costa appeared with one of her babies resting in her lap on a pillow. When showing the record, Nanda said: “Good morning to those who don’t sleep, just naps!”. The actress did not explain whether the record was Kim or Tiê. The twins of Nanda and Lan Lanh are fraternal, meaning they are not identical.

Several famous people commented on Nanda’s registration with her baby. Actress Maria Flor, who is in the final stretch of her first pregnancy, commented: “But she’s super sleeping”. And the presenter and journalist Poliana Abritta, who is a mother of triplets, commented: “Ah, that pose”.

And actress Valentina Herszage also said: “Ahhh Nanda!”. Digital influencer Evelyn Regly also said: “Ainnn mô deuso”. And the actress Malu Rodrigues commented: “Ain!”. Actress Malu Galli also melted for the twins saying: “Most beautiful thing!”. And the actor Matheus Nachtergaele even said: “Love!”.

The presenter Astrid Fontenelle commented: “An energy we didn’t even know we had!”. Journalist and presenter Renata Ceribelli also said: “Ah Nanda, this photo says so much”.

Lan Lanh, on the other hand, showed a beautiful photo in which he appears lying beside his two daughters and Nanda Costa. In the beautiful photo, only Lan is awake, Nanda and the twins are sleeping peacefully and it is possible to see the little face of one of the babies.

Internet users rave about Nanda, Lan Lanh and the twins Kim and Tiê. “Oh how beautiful! May God bless your daughters with a lot of light”, commented a netizen. And another Internet user said: “God bless these little babies and these mothers with great health”. A netizen also said: “Your daughters are very beautiful!”.

