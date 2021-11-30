Neither caffeine nor food: alcohol triggers arrhythmia, says study – 11/29/2021

Research from the University of San Francisco, California, has shown that just drinking alcohol — and not drinking caffeine, nor sleeping on the left side or not sleeping well — can be proven to be associated with episodes of cardiac arrhythmia.

The study, published in the journal JAMA Cardiology, was presented at the annual meeting of the American Heart Association (AHA). The result led the authors to conclude that individuals can reduce their risk of atrial fibrillation (AF) by avoiding some triggers.

How was the study done?

The approximately 450 randomized clinical trial participants used a handheld EKG machine along with a phone app to flag potential triggers such as alcohol and caffeine, sleeping on the left side of the body or not sleeping well, eating a very large meal, practicing some physical activity or any activities they believe to be relevant.

The result is that, although caffeine intake was the item most commonly marked as a trigger for arrhythmia, no scientific evidence of this relationship was found.

On the other hand, alcohol consumption was shown to be the most likely cause of increasing the risk of atrial fibrillation.

The researchers were surprised, however, to note that while some of the triggers pointed out had nothing to do with the problem, the monitored group had fewer episodes of arrhythmia than those in the control group — implying that there was just a need for Self-assessment has already caused significant changes in routine that have managed to inhibit the problem.

Why is it important?

The study will help scientists better understand the triggers of atrial fibrillation. It also showed that the only trigger with evidence that it causes the problem is alcohol consumption.

In addition, the researchers were excited by the way the study was done, remotely and through an app, and are betting that this new format will help in other studies that will bring relevant clinical information about how individuals deal with their conditions. of health.