Neném sees Rose again and is at the mercy of Death; know why· TV news

Neném (Vladimir Brichta) will finally see the great love of her life in The More Life, The Better. The player and Rose (Bárbara Colen) will have an unexpected reunion, but it won’t be exactly pleasant. He will see his beloved from afar, but when he tries to get close to her, he will almost be run over and will face Death (A. Maia) once more.

In scenes planned to air from Saturday (4) , the player will be on the street when he sees the former model. He’ll try to talk to her, but Carmem (Julia Lemmertz) will lose control of her bike and nearly run him over.

After the scare, the shrew will intercept the ace and try to make a proposal for him, since she knows that Paula (Giovanna Antonelli) intends to use him in a campaign. The villain will then invite you to the launch party for her new cream.

There, Paula and Carmem will have an ugly fight. The owner of Wollinger Cosmetics will even expose the enemy and say that she is in love with Baby. Annoyed, the footballer will leave the party. Outside, he finally comes face to face with Rose.

Thrilled, the player will declare everything he feels for the girl. She, however, will leave him talking to himself and walk away. Then Paula will appear and have a hallucination of Death. Because of this, Neném will need to leave his beloved behind and go away with the manager.

The new seven o’clock soap opera debuted in place of the Pega Pega rerun (2017). The plot written by Mauro Wilson, due to the security protocols adopted by Globo due to the pandemic, has already been recorded.

Learn all about the upcoming chapters of soap operas with the Noveleiros podcast

Listen to “#82 – New Angel boils in Secret Truths 2!” on Screaker.

Subscribe to the channel TV news on YouTube and watch videos with revelations of what will happen in Nos Tempos do Imperador and other soap operas.