Neto criticizes interest in Ricardo Goulart and Paulinho

TV Band presenter and commentator, Neto criticized Corinthians’ interest in Ricardo Goulart and Paulinho. In the former player’s opinion, the club should take care of its financial problems before investing in more players. In addition, the Corinthians idol understands that the striker with spells in Cruzeiro and Palmeiras is not going through a good moment.

“So, Corinthians wants to sign Goulart? He came to Palmeiras and didn’t play anything. And he’s in China and isn’t playing at all. And he wants to sign Paulinho. How are you going to pay for last year’s 13th? ?”, declared Neto, in “Os Donos da Bola” today.

Neto pondered, however, that Corinthians needs to strengthen, as teams like Atlético-MG, Palmeiras and Flamengo, which competed for the main titles of the season, should be even stronger in 2022.

“Corinthians need to make a strong team because this team is doing well, but they are fifth, sixth. And next year, Atlético-MG will be stronger, Palmeiras will be stronger, Flamengo will be stronger, Fluminense,” continued Neto.

“And Corinthians depends on Cássio, Gil, Fagner and Renato Augusto. If they get a stomachache, if they need a phimosis surgery, if they get a worm, Corinthians is over. And they don’t have the money to pay supplier, sponsor. And then, I lose R$ 9 million from Matheus Jesus”, he added.