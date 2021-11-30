Neto says that pride on the Flamengo side encouraged Palmeiras: ‘Scroto what they did’ | Flamengo



Flamengo was surpassed by Palmeiras in Libertadores – AFP

Published 11/29/2021 2:25 PM

Rio – Neto pointed out the arrogance of Flamengo’s side as the main factor that encouraged Palmeiras to win the Libertadores final, last Saturday. During the program “Os Donos da Bola” this Monday, the presenter said that he lacked respect for Verdão at times.

“The pride is included in the fans. Those who said that when we say that the pride of the fans made Palmeiras do what they did in a strong way, with work, with Gustavo Scarpa on the left side. [Para] Whoever says that anyone who thinks like that is a dick, a dick is what they did to the pig back in Rio de Janeiro, what they did with respect to Sociedade Esportiva Palmeiras, what they did there in Uruguay. Escroto is Landim, president of Flamengo, giving an interview on Rádio Bandeirantes before the final, saying he didn’t know if Renato Gaúcho was going to stay or not,” he declared.

“Scrotum is mistreating Brazilian football, as Flamengo has been doing for a long time. They weren’t in favor of the mask, they played with a campaign hospital, they wanted to be bosses, they wanted to win everything,” he added.