New Chrono Cross game should be remake and not remaster, according to new rumor

Information about the remake/remaster of Chrono Cross continue to gain strength and generate more expectations among fans (we’re together). This time, leaker NateDrake said on the ResetERA forum that the new Chrono Cross will be a remake, not a remaster. as pointed out by other rumors. Even so, you can’t expect anything at the level of Final Fantasy VII Remake, as the production should be from low budget.

While it won’t be a big production, it shouldn’t also be something at the level of the Final Fantasy 8 remaster. The leaker says its information is already a little dated and I heard that the developer behind this remake is Forever Entertainment, the same person responsible for the remake of Panzer Dragoon Remake and who is also working on a remake of The House of the Dead, Sega’s classic “rail shooter” released in 1996.

It’s worth mentioning that the remake of Panzer Dragoon didn’t do very well, but on the other hand you can’t evaluate the performance of a developer by a single game, even because Forever Entertainment has dozens of games in its catalog, although many unknown. We have to believe that, if all this is true, Square Enix knows what they’re doing with this game that is so beloved by JRPG gamers from the PS1’s golden age.

The fact that this remake doesn’t have a big budget is even understandable. Even though it is a successful title and carries traces of Chrono Trigger with it, the title is not a Final Fantasy of life, let’s be honest. Even if it’s something on the Trials of Mana level, it’s already very welcome.



As has happened with JRPGs in recent years, and especially with Final Fantasy 15 and 7 remake, blockbuster titles of the genre, which are changing the dynamics of combat, very likely the battles should no longer be exclusively turn-based in the possible remake of Chrono Cross, mainly to attract new players.

I would very much like the essence of turn-based battles to be kept, although this is difficult to do. And you who are also a Chrono Cross fan and are looking forward to this possible remake, what would you like to see kept and/or changed? Share with us.

