New Honda Civic 2022 is spotted in tests in Brazil

The New Honda Civic is already running in tests in Brazil. The mid-range sedan of the eleventh generation of the best-selling Japanese brand was spotted on the doorstep of his house in Sumaré, metropolitan region of Campinas.

The images were taken on the highway that gives access to the automaker’s factory, which stops producing cars and only keeps manufacturing parts, engines and the administrative part, in addition to a research and development center.

Seen by Georgia, who took the photos on the spot, the New Civic is shown in a version that is probably the Touring. As is known, Honda stopped manufacturing the model in Brazil, which will be imported from the USA and/or Canada.

With the import, the range of versions will be markedly reduced and the New Civic should be presented here in three versions, at least, one of which may have a hatchback body.

In the latter case, the Si version is the natural choice, thus following the trajectory of the Civic’s sports option, which comes here since the New Civic.

This Honda sports car is manufactured in Greensville, Indiana, where it received the L15B 1.5 VTC Turbo engine of 203 horsepower and 26.5 kgfm between 1,800 rpm and 5,000 rpm, in addition to a six-speed manual gearbox.

In the case of the sedan, which will probably only come from Canada, Honda should bring the Touring and Hybrid versions. In the first one, seen in the images, it will arrive with a 1.5 VTC Turbo engine of 181 horsepower and 24.5 kgfm, in other words, more powerful than the previous Civic.

Imported Civic Touring will have a CVT exchange rate, like the national one. The Hybrid will be a more focused and expensive version, positioning itself as an intermediary between the three, if Honda does it that way, of course.

Its 1.5 VTC aspirated thruster has an Atkinson cycle with 102 horsepower and works with a 109 horsepower electric, delivering 131 horsepower in a combined way.

As it is an imported product – one of the three hybrids promised by Honda – the Civic Hybrid should only arrive with gasoline, like the other options. Thus, Honda maintains in the market the name that established it in the national automotive market.

