New Under-20 striker arrives at Corinthians after dispute with RB Bragantino and negotiation at no cost

As shown by the my helm Last Thursday, Corinthians agreed to hire 18-year-old striker Luan Lino for the U-20. To bring the young person, in a cost-free negotiation, Timão needed to win a dispute with Red Bull Bragantino.

With passages in Grêmio, ARUC and Real Brasília, Luan Lino also caught the attention of the team from the interior of São Paulo. According to people close to the player heard by the my helm, the club tried to sign the striker “until the last minute” before he signed with Corinthians.

The proposal of Red Bull Bragantino, who showed interest for a long time and had a good career project for the player, was even superior to that of Timão. Luan, however, chose to close with the Parque São Jorge team. Your bond, which has already been registered in the CBF’s Daily Newsletter (BID), is valid until November 22, 2023.

The negotiation that took the striker to Corinthians was conducted by Rafael Brandino, the same manager as Giovane, from the Under-20, and Carlos Augusto, now at Monza. The player will have 100% of his rights linked to Timão and the negotiation did not cost the Parque São Jorge club anything.

At 18, the striker is considered a “promise” within Corinthians, who know they will need to give the player time. Due to the adaptation, the lack of openings in the attack and the short time until the competition, Luan should not compete in the São Paulo Football Cup Jr, which takes place next January.

Luan’s projection is compared to Giovane’s. The striker, who is the main highlight of the Under-20 at Timon this season, came from Capivariano and has already scored 17 goals for the club from Parque São Jorge.

