New Year’s Eve 2022: cities that canceled parties, events or shows | Coronavirus

Brazilian cities have announced that they have canceled parties, events or New Year’s Eve 2022 shows due to the coronavirus pandemic, which continues to affect Brazil, and with the possibility that the omicron variant will increase the rate of infections and deaths from the disease. Belo Horizonte, Salvador, Florianópolis, Fortaleza, João Pessoa and Palmas have already confirmed that they will not have parties.

The risk exists because Science is still unaware of the true risks of the new variant. The omicron – also called B.1.1529 – was identified for the first time in South Africa, by the surveillance system of the country’s health authorities. It is considered to be of concern as it has 50 mutations, with more than 30 in the “spike” protein (the “key” the virus uses to enter cells and which is the target of most Covid-19 vaccines).

Check out which cities have announced so far that they will not have end-of-the-year parties or events:

The Municipality of Belo Horizonte has no plans for New Year’s Eve 2022. On November 23, the Committee to Combat Covid-19 released a technical note advising against holding year-end events.

In the document, the team of doctors, formed by infectious diseases Carlos Starling, Estevão Urbano and Unaí Tupinambás, lists a series of reasons for the city’s city hall not to sponsor parties and for the population not to participate in large gatherings.

Salvador City Hall announces suspension of the festival of the comeback

The mayor of Salvador, Bruno Reis, announced the cancellation of the Virada Festival, to celebrate New Year’s Eve 2022, this Monday (29). The manager took the opportunity to point out that the decision about holding the carnival has not yet been taken, and will be disclosed together with the state government.

The manager highlighted that he based the decision on data related to the pandemic, such as: the occupation of beds, numbers of deaths and hospitalizations, in addition to the advance of vaccination in the capital of Bahia.

“Today, Salvador has 99% of the population over 12 years old vaccinated with the 1st dose, and 81% of the same range with the 2nd dose. We are vaccinating people from the interior, without requiring that the SUS card be from Salvador, and that people have their name on the list. We are also already vaccinating everyone over 18 years of age, with the third dose, from five months after the date of the 2nd application”.

Fortaleza will not hold a public New Year’s Eve party at the Praia de Iracema landfill

Mayor José Nogueira (PDT) announced that the possibility of holding a public New Year’s Eve party in Fortaleza is discarded. In this way, the traditional party of the turnaround at Aterro da Praia de Iracema will not take place for the second consecutive year in the capital of Ceará, due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The city’s decision came a day after Governor Camilo Santana announced that major New Year’s Eve events are banned throughout the state in 2021. In a live broadcast on social media, this Friday (26), the governor said that only events will be allowed complying with the measures provided for in the previous decree for the period.

The New Year’s Eve parties, which were being planned on the edge of João Pessoa, were canceled as announced by the mayor of João Pessoa, Cícero Lucena, this Monday (29), during a press conference. Despite this, the beach will be free for the free movement of people and private meetings. Parties in bars and in concert halls can happen with Covid-19 prevention protocols.

According to the mayor, concern about the new variant of the coronavirus, Ômicron, and a possible new wave of contamination were the reasons that led to the cancellation of the events.

The City of Palmas confirmed this Monday (29) that there will be no New Year 2022 schedule. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the traditional New Year’s Eve event with concerts and fireworks will not be held for the second year consecutive.

The municipality informed that it continues to monitor epidemiological indicators and the progress of vaccination, but “considers that under current conditions it is premature to hold a party as there will be agglomerations and, therefore, an imminent risk of virus proliferation”.

Marabá City Hall cancels New Year’s Party due to increase in Covid-19 cases

The city hall of Marabá, in the Carajás region, canceled the public New Year’s festivities.

According to the city, the measure is necessary and must be maintained until the entire population is with complete immunization. The city with about 280 thousand inhabitants, has 166,000 of its residents with the first dose received and 92 thousand immunized with two doses against Covid.

Florianópolis will have fireworks on New Year’s Eve this year, but no shows. The goal is to avoid crowding and Covid-19 contagion. The city hall confirmed this Monday afternoon (29) that there will be no change in this plan due to the new omicron variants of the coronavirus.

The municipality informed that the idea is to encourage celebrations in the neighborhoods themselves, to turn the local economy and avoid large agglomerations.

Cities that study to hold New Year’s Eve

The municipal administration of the city of São Paulo informed on Friday (26) that it plans the traditional 2022 New Year’s Eve on Avenida Paulista, but that it is conditioned to the “epidemiological situation of the pandemic”. On Wednesday (24), the capital of São Paulo surpassed the mark of 100% of the adult population with the complete vaccination scheme against Covid-19.

“The City of São Paulo informs that the New Year’s Eve is already being planned and the holding of the event is conditioned to the epidemiological situation related to the Covid-19 pandemic and the understanding of public health and health authorities”, said in a statement the administration Ricardo Nunes ( MDB) through SPTuris.

Governor Cláudio Castro spoke this Monday (29) about the actions in conjunction with the State Health Department for possible cases of the omicron variant of the coronavirus in the state.

The governor spoke about big parties being held in Rio de Janeiro, such as Copacabana’s New Year’s Eve, which attracts people from all over the world, and carnival.