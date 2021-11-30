New Zealand MP rides to hospital in labor to have her baby | World

New Zealand Member of Parliament Julie Anne Genter got on her bike on Sunday (28) and went to hospital. She was already in labor and gave birth an hour later.
“Good news!” Green Party policy posted on their Facebook page a few hours later. “At 3:04 am this morning we welcomed the newest member of our family. I wasn’t really planning on cycling through labor, but it ended up happening.”
The island nation of 5 million people already has a reputation for down-to-earth politicians. Famous Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern took maternity leave while in office and took her three-month-old daughter to a UN meeting while she was still breastfeeding.
“My contractions weren’t that bad when we left at 2 am to go to the hospital – although they were happening every 2-3 minutes and increasing in intensity by the time we arrived 10 minutes later,” Genter wrote.
Julie Anne Genter holds her newborn daughter in a hospital in Wellington, New Zealand, at dawn on Monday (29) — Photo: Julie Anne Genter/Facebook via Reuters
“Surprisingly, we now have a healthy, happy sleeping child, just like her father,” said Genter, who holds dual New Zealand-US citizenship. She was born in Minnesota and moved to the Pacific country in 2006.
Genter – her party’s spokeswoman for transport issues and whose Facebook profile includes “I love my bike” – also cycled to the hospital in 2018 to give birth to her first child, local media said.
