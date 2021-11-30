Newspaper details Neymar’s ‘drama’ that has taken PSG’s sleep away

Neymar had a ligament injury on his ankle and will only play again in 2022 for PSG. Board of Directors has been losing sleep with constant injuries to Brazilians

In an article published this Tuesday, the newspaper Brand detailed the drama of successive injuries suffered by Neymar at the PSG, something that has been keeping the club’s board of directors sleepless.

Last Monday, the club announced that the Brazilian suffered a ligament injury in his ankle in the match against Saint-Étienne, on Sunday, and will spend up to eight weeks on the alert., which means that the ace will only play in 2022.

This scenario, however, ended up becoming something common in Ney’s visit to Paris, which is marked by long periods in the medical department since he was bought from Barcelona, in the 2017/18 season.

In the accounts of the Spanish daily, the Brazilian has already lost a little more than 70 matches for being injured since he arrived in French football.

To be more exact: depending on the vehicle, they were 74 injury absences and more 17 for disciplinary reasons (such as red cards), which totals 91 embezzlement.

See the summary of injuries made by Brand:

SEASON 2017/18

– 02/25/2018: Fracture in the 5th metatarsal of the right foot – 100 days of discharge

SEASON 2018/19

– 01/23/2019: New lesion in the 5th metatarsal of the right foot – 88 days of sick leave

– 06/06/2019: Right ankle fracture – 90 days of sick leave

SEASON 2019/20

– 10/13/2019: Grade 2 muscle injury in the left leg – 30 days off

– 02/03/2020: Injury to the ribs – 45 days off leave

SEASON 2020/21

– 10/28/2020: Muscle injury in the adductor – 21 days of discharge

– 12/13/2020: Strain on the right ankle – 30 days off

– 02/10/2021: Grade 2 muscle injury in the left leg – 38 days off

SEASON 2021/22

– 10/18/2021: Muscle injury in the adductor – 5 days of discharge

– 11/15/2021: Calf muscle injury – 4 days off

– 11/28/2021: Ankle Ligament Injury – Up to 8 weeks off

Neymar during a game between PSG and Manchester City, for the Champions League EFE/EPA/Peter Powell

In the statement released last Monday, Paris also said that it will carry out new tests in the next 72 hours to find out the real seriousness of the injury and how the striker will be treated by the club’s medical department.

The expectation is that he will be able to return to the round of 16 of the Champions League, which will only be played at the beginning of next year.

In your Instagram, Ney spoke about the injury suffered this Sunday and promised to “come back stronger”.

“Let’s recover, unfortunately these setbacks are part of an athlete’s life. Now that’s what you have to do, raise your head and let’s go. I’ll come back better and stronger,” he wrote.