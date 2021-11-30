Next Bioshock has leaked information from official presentation

Game name and setting are some of the information

During the GeForce Now leak, many games were released. Some of them have already been officially confirmed, others are supported by rumors, such as “Bioshock 2022“. To give more strength to the leak, the Twitter user “Oops Leaks” released what would be the name of the next title, as well as additional information such as the game’s logo.

Bioshock Isolation is the supposed name and will take place in a new location never explored in the franchise, an “isolated dystopian city”. The title must be announced in the first quarter of next year and is being developed by irrational games with industry veterans who have worked on titles such as Watch Dogs: Legion, Shadow of the Tomb Raider, Mafia 3 and Deus EX: Mankind Divided.

The developer is using the Unreal Engine 5, so we can hope for something really new generation, in case the rumor is true. The leaker had access to presentation slides about the game, revealing more information. One of the images provides an explanation of how the Bioshock Isolation setting will work.



The image, which is in very low resolution, reveals that there will be two cities, one on top of the other, as the figure leads us to believe, with a border zone between the two. City 1 is described as “a free and wealthy society led by a successful businessman”. The second is “an isolated underground city separated from the upper world led by a dictator waging a vertical war”.

The idea is nothing new, but with the familiar approach of Bioshock games, it should be as impactful as ever. The “leaker” is not one of those who already have some fame in the world of leaks. RalphsValve, another relatively new leaker in the middle, which has already released what Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 will be like, has also posted about Bioshock Isolation.

It’s been eight years since Bioshock Infinite and 2K Games hasn’t said anything else about the franchise. For us fans, we can only hope it’s true and wait for an official announcement.

