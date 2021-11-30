NFT from virtual yacht to metaverse sold for BRL 3.6 million | Technology

Ownership of a virtual yacht designed to be used in a game was sold for US$ 650,000 (about R$ 3.6 million). The deal involved the item’s NFT (non-fungible token), which was valued at 149 units of the cryptocurrency ether last Monday (22).

The virtual yacht was created by Republic Realm, a company that specializes in designing objects to be used in the metaverse, a kind of virtual universe that has been receiving the attention of companies like Meta, the parent of Facebook.

The model of the “yacht” that had its NFT auctioned off is known as “The Metaflower Super Mega Yacht”. It was created to be used in The Sandbox, a game for Android and iOS where users can participate in a virtual world.

“This auction marks the highest price paid for an NFT from The Sandbox and an exciting time for all members of the Fantasy community,” Republic Realm said.

The virtual vessel is described as an “ultra luxury megayacht”. It has a DJ booth, virtual helipad and hot tub, and gives the user access to a restricted area of ​​the game, called Fantasy Marina.

Republic Realm has other virtual items for sale. Among the vessels, there is a boat valued at 5.1 ether (or R$126 thousand) and a jet ski valued at 0.7 ether (R$ 17 thousand).

The sale of virtual objects is not restricted to vehicles. Last Tuesday (23), a virtual land on the Decentraland platform was sold for US$ 2.4 million (R$ 13.4 million).

The metaverse, where the items can be used, attracts the attention of companies like Facebook, which changed its name to Meta, and Microsoft, which intends to use the concept in work meetings.