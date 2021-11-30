Norwegian Youtuber dies tragically five days after publishing video proving to be alive

Norwegian YouTuber Tor Eckhoff, better known as “Apetor”, died at the age of 57 after falling into a frozen lake while recording a video for his channel. According to local media, the fatality occurred last Friday (27) in the waters of the Jakobs Dam, located in southern Norway. A witness heard the influencer’s screams and called the emergency, who managed to rescue him. The boy, however, died the next day in hospital.

What caught the most attention in this story is that five days before he left, Tor posted a video on YouTube proving he was alive. “I’m not dead, I’m 57 years old today”, says the title of the record, which was part of an annual influencer’s birthday tradition. Sarcastic, Eckhoff announced the new cycles of his life in this way.

Through a Facebook post, Eckhoff’s wife, Tove Skjerven, gave more details about the accident that caused her husband’s death. He was skating on a frozen river – something he used to do often. However, the ice was not hard enough and eventually gave way, causing Apetor to fall into sub-zero waters.

“He was looking forward to filming a video ice skating. He wrote to me when he got there and sent pictures in the water. But something incredibly wrong happened. He ended up in ice water and couldn’t get back, as he had done several times before! He was eventually rescued by divers and taken by air ambulance to Ullevål hospital.”, explained Tove.

“They did everything possible to bring him back, but he had already been in the water too long. On Saturday night, we were beside him when the doctors turned off the machines that kept him alive. Thank you for everything you’ve done for us. We will have great memories and it is not possible to express how we will miss you”, she ended.

Tor Eckhoff had over 1.2 million subscribers and 389 million views on YouTube, which documented his various trips to different parts of Norway and quite fearless and dangerous adventures. In addition to the many clips skating on frozen lakes, Apetor also showed wildlife in forests and also some challenges he was subjected to, such as diving in a freezing lake during the winter.