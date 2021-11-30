‘Novinha’: See behind-the-scenes details of Anitta’s video at Ver-o-Peso | celebrities

The singer Anitta caused the biggest stir in Belém this Monday (29). After the news that he would record his new video, the hit “Novinha”, on Pará soil, a rush of fans began to try to get close to the funkeira. Admirers were curious about more details of the clip and recorded several images during the recording.

SEE MORE









Anitta’s new hit, which will be recorded in Belém, gains a ‘Paraense touch’: ‘Endoida caralh*’

Belenenses, fans of the funkeira, made a point of adding a very popular chorus to the song









Anitta rolls to the ground, next to a bike sound, in a new video at Ver-o-Peso

After much waiting, more details of the clip are revealed during the shoot.













(Play: Instagram)

As soon as Anitta arrived at Ver-o-Peso, a crowd was already waiting for her. Fans flocked, eager to try to take a picture with the “boss” and Dj Pedro Sampaio. The singer gave a show of swinging and drove people crazy with the dance. See more details:

anitta Recording of Anitta at Ver-o-Peso (Reproduction: Cristino Martins) Recording of Anitta at Ver-o-Peso (Reproduction: Cristino Martins) Recording of Anitta at Ver-o-Peso (Reproduction: Cristino Martins) Recording of Anitta at Ver-o-Peso (Reproduction: Cristino Martins) Recording of Anitta at Ver-o-Peso (Reproduction: Cristino Martins)







In addition, he also staged alongside Ruivinha de Marte and the singer from Pará Leona Vingativa.