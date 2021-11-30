Nubank considers cutting price range on IPO after techs fall sharply

O Nubank is considering cutting the price range of its initial public offering of shares on the New York Stock Exchange, NYSE, according to people familiar with the matter.

The Brazilian digital bank is evaluating the possibility of reducing the proposed value per share in the offer — between US$ 10 and US$ 11 — after a sharp correction in global tech companies, said the people, who asked not to be identified because the matter was not. it’s public.

Deliberations are ongoing and there is no final decision on changing the lane, people say.

Nubank does not comment. The price will be set on December 8, according to a document sent to CVM.

Nubank presented the details of the transaction in early November. The company has signaled that it intends to raise more than $3 billion from the transaction and be valued at up to $50.6 billion, according to the prospectus.

Nubank seeks to list its Class A common shares in the United States while having Brazilian depositary receipts traded on the B3.

The world’s largest independent digital bank, Nubank is at the forefront of new financial technology companies that are transforming Latin America. Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs Group and Citigroup Inc. are among the banks responsible for the offering. The shares are expected to trade under the symbol NU, while the BDRs will trade under the ticker NUBR33.