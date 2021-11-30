Nubank launches new functions on the market

O Nubank is a national startup leader in the digital financial niche and works as a credit card operator and with the fintech modality. Currently in Brazil, this operator has nearly 40 million customers, but it also operates in other countries such as Mexico and Colombia. Today, Nubank occupies the position among the best digital operators on the planet and one of its best quality points is its service. Find out what Nubank’s new functions are.

The operator took an important step with the objective of launching a new platform in the world of finance, which is already being tested, that will offer a complete financial service. In this way, it will be possible to make investments of any value, whether in shares, BDR, etc.

Investments are primarily multimarket funds that comprise fixed income, shares, both in Brazil and abroad, in addition to gold and dollars.

Furthermore, the operator recently decided to invest in e-commerce through the Spin Pay platform and is already celebrating the good results, as it already offers the service through its own application. The company has also announced that it will make available the shopping function, where there will be several consumer benefits in addition to promotional prices in cases of payment via Nubank.

How will one of the new functions work

For the benefits to be enjoyed, purchases must take place through the stores’ websites, but starting the purchase process through the Nubank application.

The operator’s customers will enjoy advantageous discounts. Currently, few customers can use this service, but for a short time, as the proposal is to expand quickly.

The way to access this new feature is the Shopping link inside the application and there choose the store you want. Afterwards, click on proceed to the store and then it will be possible to choose and complete the purchase of the products.

Finally, it should be noted that the sale of products does not occur through the operator’s application. Nubank only offers good deals. Several stores have already joined the finance company’s project, as an example, it is possible to mention Motorola, Xiaomi, Dafiti and others.

