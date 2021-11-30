Nubank lowers share price to enable IPO on New York Stock Exchange – Economy

Nor the celebrated Nubank managed to survive the financial market’s distrust of the Brazil and fintechs. The Brazilian digital bank had to reduce the target price of its shares from a range between US$ 10 and US$ 11 to something between US$ 8 and US$ 9, in an attempt to make it possible to go public next week, in New York Stock Exchange (Nyse).

Fintech, founded in 2013 by Colombian David Vélez, Brazilian Cristina Junqueira and American Edward Wible, now plans to raise US$ 2.8 billion with its debut on NYSE (there will also be shares traded on B3, the São Paulo stock exchange, simultaneously, aimed especially at the bank’s individual customers). Previously, Nubank’s idea was to raise up to $4 billion.

The bank also announced yesterday that investment funds have already agreed to anchor the operation, with a demand of US$ 1.3 billion. This search for “anchor” investors to guarantee the viability of the IPO (initial offering of shares, its acronym in English) had already been aired to the financial market since last week, according to what was found by the Estadão/Broadcast.

Nubank’s assessment was already being questioned by market analysts. The digital bank was trying to be valued at $70 billion, more than Bradesco and Itaú Unibanco combined, a figure that was later reduced to around $50 billion. Now, according to market information, the institution’s total value should be around US$ 41.7 billion.

Bad context for fintechs

Since the offer was officially launched, market conditions have become considerably less favorable for fintechs and tech companies. In the period, the Indian Paytm raised US$ 2.5 billion in an IPO on the India Stock Exchange, and saw its shares melt in the following days. Brazilian Stone, listed on Nasdaq and coming from two results that disappointed analysts, dropped 80% in the year, and 52% in November alone.

There are some explanations for the less favorable environment. The first, macroeconomic, is the prospect of higher interest rates in the main global markets, including the United States. With money more expensive, companies that need to frequently seek resources to maintain their growth tend to have their business models put in check, in movement already seen at the beginning of the century, in the burst of the dot-com bubble.

There are also questions about the credit-granting models of digital banks and fintechs. In the case of Nubank, the default of its main product, the credit card, is 3.3%, below the national average (4.8%). But problems like those of competitor Stone with financing have sparked an alert among investors, analysts and managers. All this at a time of fears about the damage that the omicron variant of the coronavirus could wreak on the global economy.

Overvalued

In recent weeks, many analytics houses have pored over the Nubank data and concluded that fintech’s asking price for its shares was too high. Even with the high growth in revenues and in the customer base, the perception was that because it is still losing money (from US$ 99 million from January to September), Nubank tends to suffer more in an environment of high interest rates.

Suno Research, for example, found that even with lower prices, in relative terms, than other international fintechs, Nubank was expensive. “Nubank presents pricing in line with what the international market is paying the biggest digital banks, but it is not because the market is paying that we will pay,” said Suno.

Nord reached a similar conclusion, and stated that investing in XP or BTG Pactual, which are already listed and have high profits, is more business for those who want to benefit from greater competition in the country’s financial sector. , the house calculated that fintech would have to earn US$3.3 billion, a high number even for large local banks.

Other managers consulted by Broadcast in recent days have made very similar statements: for a company that still does not make a profit, the values ​​initially established were too high. “By traditional metrics, it’s very expensive. Even compared to the Free Market (New York reference for Latin American technology companies), the price is high,” said one of them.