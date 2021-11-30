Nubank reduces IPO price range by 20% | Business

Nubank has just confirmed that it has reduced the IPO price range. The indicative range, originally between $10 and $11, has been cut by 20% to a range between $8 and $9.

The digital bank recently updated the prospectus to the SEC. With the price reduction, the IPO would now move US$ 2.8 billion if the offer comes out at the top of the range. At the midpoint, Nubank would raise $2.7 billion.

Nubank also secured a select team of anchors, who indicated an interest in buying $1.3 billion in the IPO — nearly half of the offer. Sequoia, Tiger, Softbank, Dragoneer, Baillie Gifford, Sands Capital, Invesco, and funds managed by Morgan Stanley and JP Morgan will anchor the offer. Nubank was the leading unicorn in Latin America in which Masayoshi Son’s firm had not invested.

By reducing the price, Nubank will debut on the NYSE valued at US$ 39 billion, considering the midpoint of the range. On the floor, the company would be worth US$ 36.8 billion. If it manages to come out at the top of the range, the digital bank would reach a capitalization of US$ 41 billion.

Yesterday, Bloomberg agency anticipated that Nubank had been discussing with the coordinating banks the reduction of the price band, a side effect of the big sell-off of technology stocks and the greater risk aversion amidst the new variant of the coronavirus, the omicron .

Before the mood swing, the bank was looking to reach $50 billion in market value. Even so, it should arrive on the stock exchange with a significant appreciation since the last private round, in June, when it was valued at US$ 30 billion when it raised US$ 750 million with Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway, and Brazilian managers Verde and Absolute Partners.