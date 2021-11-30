NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090Ti will have version with 21 Gbps faster GDDR6X memory

Card is the first to use 2GB GDDR6X modules

In according to the profile Uniko’s Hardware, a nvidia will use in new GeForce RTX 3090 Ti memoirs GDDR6X from Micron with speeds up to 21 Gbps. The Chinese website published the exact code of the Micron memories, MT61K512M32KPA-21U, which will come in the first video card aimed at the home market to use PCI Express 5.0 bus.

Also, the card is the first Nvidia model to use 2GB memory modules, enabling the implementation of fewer modules to total the 24GB GDDR6X memory gives GeForce RTX 3090 Ti. Due to the more limited memory modules, the Nvidia version GeForce RTX 3090 non-Ti needed 24 modules, while in the new version will be needed only 12.

The new RTX 3090 Ti will use the most powerful implementation to date of the GPU GA102, the same used in the GeForce RTX 3090, GeForce RTX 3080 Ti and GeForce RTX 3080.



Credits: Nvidia

The model will feature 10752 CUDA cores, 336 texture mapping units but the base frequencies and GPU operating boost have not yet been released. However, the 24GB of GDDR6X memory from Micron bring 384-bit bus and memory frequency in 21 Gbps, resulting in more than 1 TB/s of bandwidth.

even with Ampere architecture, extreme configuration of the GeForce RTX 3090 Ti is possible thanks to new PCI Express 5.0 buses it’s new 12-pin MOLEX connector, to ensure stable power to the model with 450W TDP.



the board still does not have a set release date, but is expected for January 2022, remembering that the CES 2022 will take place between January 5th and 8th and fairs and events of this size are an excellent showcase for enthusiastic product launches.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 Specifications RTX 3090 Ti RTX 3090 RTX 3080 Ti RTX 3080 GPU GA102-350 GA102-300 GA102-225 GA102-200 GPU Clusters CUDAs RT Colors Tensors/TMUs Base Clock To confirm Boost Clock To confirm memory bus memory clock bandwidth TDP Suggested price To confirm Launch January 2022 9/24/2020 06/03/2021 17/09/2020

