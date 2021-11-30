Ômicron: 4 graphics to understand coronavirus variant

Abhishek Pratap 9 hours ago News Comments Off on Ômicron: 4 graphics to understand coronavirus variant 4 Views

woman analyze tube

Credit, Reuters

Countries have been taking a series of measures to try to stop the spread of a new strain of the new coronavirus.

Ômicron was classified as a “concern variant”. Early evidence suggests that it poses an increased risk of reinfection.

The variant was detected in South Africa earlier this month and reported to the World Health Organization (WHO) last Wednesday (24/11).

Ômicron is responsible for the majority of infections found in South Africa’s most populous province, Gauteng, in the past two weeks.

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

Lula on Alckmin: ‘I want to build a ticket to win the elections’ – Politics

the former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva reinforced the hypothesis of having Geraldo Alckmin …

© 2021 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved