Ômicron: At least 230 Brazilians are being held in South Africa, says embassy – Health

CAPE CITY – The Embassy of Brazil in Pretoria has a record of 230 Brazilians held in the South Africa. Because of the discovery of the variant micron, flights from that country were banned in several parts of the world, including Brazil. Around 70% of these people are in the region of Cape Town and 25% in the Johannesburg/Pretoria area.

Just over ten Brazilians gathered this Monday, 29, at the small office of the Brazilian consulate in Cape Town to ask for help to return to Brazil. Ethiopian flights are, so far, the only way that Brazilians have managed to return home.

Luiz Felipe Pereira, deputy consul at the Cape Town Consulate, received the Brazilians, who complained about the end of health insurance – which expires with the date of the return flight – and the lack of direction by the airlines. “Things are happening very quickly, we are all surprised about flight restrictions, we are in contact with the airlines and authorities in South Africa to allow everyone to return to Brazil when possible”, he said.

In a statement, the Consulate General in Cape Town and the consular sector of the Embassy of Brazil in Pretoria stated that they are carrying out actions with the diplomatic representations of countries whose airlines make connections to Brazil at their main airports to facilitate this transit and their national companies honor the tickets they issued for Brazilian nationals and foreigners residing in Brazil.

The Embassy of Brazil in Addis Ababa issued a statement this month recommending that Brazilians avoid non-essential travel to Ethiopia and, when feasible, consider possible alternatives for stopovers or connections at the airport in Addis Ababa, as “many of these involve an overnight stay in the city “.

The Ethiopian government declared a state of emergency earlier this month after the terrorist group TLFP (Tiger People’s Liberation Front) took over two cities in the Amhara region. “In situations where there is a need for a longer stopover in Addis Ababa, the option of overnight stay at the airport itself could be considered, given the uncertainty scenario and delay in travel to hotels designated by airlines, caused by reinforced security measures in the Ethiopian capital” , says the statement.