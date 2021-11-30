Ômicron: BioNTech, Moderna and J&J work on vaccine against new variant

(Bloomberg) – BioNTech, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson are adapting their Covid-19 vaccines to deal with the omicron variant after Pfizer and its partner say they can have a new version ready in 100 days if needed.

BioNTech said on Monday that it has begun work to move forward as quickly as possible. The first steps in the development of a new vaccine overlap with the research needed to assess whether a new immunizer will be needed – a process that both she and Moderna began last Thursday as news of a new variant began to spread around the world. .

Pharmacists have been preparing for months for the possibility of having to adjust their vaccines to deal with a new variant. BioNTech, Pfizer and Moderna will be able to move at unprecedented speed: the vaccines use messenger RNA technology, which shortens the time to create a new immunizer to just a few months.

J&J’s vaccine relies on a different technology called a viral vector. The company said it is testing immunological blood components from participants in a booster dose study to look for responses to the omicron, looking for a vaccine that specifically targets the strain.

The omicron has raised concerns around the world, with countries implementing travel bans to buy time as researchers see if it will escape existing vaccines and spread faster. Understanding the new strain will likely take several weeks, according to the scientists.

BioNTech and Moderna said it should be clear within weeks whether they need to adjust their vaccines. Pfizer and its partner have been planning for months to be able to prepare a new version of their vaccine in 100 days, if necessary, according to a spokeswoman.

It’s standard procedure to begin developing an updated vaccine in parallel with running tests on how the new strain reacts with the existing vaccine “so you don’t waste time,” said BioNTech. “The laboratory tests will provide more information about the need or not to adapt the vaccine.”

Vaccinated people should still be protected, depending on how long ago they got the vaccines, and for now the best advice is to get one of the current Covid vaccines, Moderna executive medical director Paul Burton said yesterday during the Andrew Marr program BBC show.

Pfizer and BioNTech’s vaccine must be the best-selling pharmaceutical product of all time. AstraZeneca said on Friday that it is also investigating the variant.

