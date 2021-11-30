Ômicron: Center director who sequenced variant says inputs could end flight restrictions

Ômicron: Center director who sequenced variant says inputs could end flight restrictions

Brazilian Tulio de Oliveira, director of the Center for Response and Innovation in Epidemics, said that air restrictions could hinder studies on the new strain of the coronavirus

the brazilian Tulio de Oliveira, director of Center for Epidemic Response and Innovation (CERI), in the South Africa, said that the group may run out of supplies due to the ban on flights to the country caused by the advance of the variant micron of the new coronavirus. CERI was responsible for sequencing the variant. This Monday, 29, Tulio used his profile on social networks to inform that he spent the day trying to make contact with companies in the area of biotechnology it’s from genomics to avoid a shortage of necessary inputs to continue the research work involving the variant. “Today, I spent a good part of my day in conversations with genomics and biotechnology companies, as we will soon run out of inputs because planes cannot fly to South Africa! It will be bad if we can’t answer the questions the planet needs about #ômicron due to the travel ban,” Tulio said on his Twitter.

This Monday, the Health Minister of the United Kingdom, Sajid Javid, said that if the variant “is not more dangerous than the delta”, the country could go back on the restrictions applied last Friday, 26. In the House of Common, Javid said measures such as the mandatory use of masks indoors and the requirement for all travelers to undergo a PCR test on arrival in the UK, which take effect from this Tuesday, 30, would not stay in force “not one day more than necessary”. So far, 11 cases of the new variant have been confirmed in the UK, five in England and six in Scotland. The government’s expectation is that this number will increase in the coming days. The new strain has already been detected on all continents and is still being analyzed by researchers.

