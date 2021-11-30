Omicron cryptocurrency fires after new coronavirus variant

An cryptocurrency call omicron (OMIC), which bears the same name as the new coronavirus variant discovered on the African continent, showed a strong appreciation this weekend. The phenomenon occurred after the World Health Organization (WHO) named the B.1.1.529 strain of Sars-CoV-2 as Ômicron, on Friday (26).

According to data from CoinGecko, the unknown digital currency named after the new variant of the virus causing the Covid-19 it was traded at US$70 on the morning of the 26th, the equivalent of R$393 at the current price, in direct conversion. On Sunday (28), the OMIC was being sold for US$ 711 (R$ 3.9 thousand).

Continuing the extreme variation of the last few days, the cryptoactive was traded today (29) at US$ 371 (R$ 2,08 thousand), which also represents a big leap in relation to its value the day before the announcement of the WHO On Thursday (25), each OMIC was worth US$65 (R$364).

The crypto market has been affected by new concerns about the coronavirus, but it is already starting to recover.Source: Shutterstock

There is no apparent reason for the firing of this cryptocurrency, other than the fact that it has the same name as the Ômicron variant of the new coronavirus, experts say. Despite the similarity, virtual money has nothing to do with the strain of the virus that has caused concern around the world.

gaining fame

Probably emerged as a tribute to the 15th letter of the Greek alphabet, the Omicron cryptocurrency was launched in November and until then was practically unknown to the general public. A member of a project based on yeld farming titles, she uses a decentralized network coin protocol arbitum.

The first records of currency trading appeared on CoinGecko on November 8th. The platform indicates that 62% of users consider OMIC a good investment option, although its market is still very small.

It is currently traded through tokenized securities on exchanges SushiSwap and Arbitrum One. At the moment, there are just over US$ 671,000 deposited in Omicron’s protocols, which has no connection with another project with a similar name and which uses the OMC code, which emerged in 2016, according to the Reuters.