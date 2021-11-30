Ômicron: data are still insufficient, but variant has gigantic potential for dissemination, says virologist

After Alpha, Beta, Gamma and Delta, omicron enters the WHO list of coronavirus variants of concern

The president of the Brazilian Society of Virology (SBV), Flávio da Fonseca, says that the data available so far on the omicron variant are still insufficient to predict the impact it will have, but he points out that it has “giant dissemination potential”.

“Although the data is still fragmented, it is clear that it (omicron) has gigantic dissemination potential — due to the high number of mutations and the speed with which it has already spread”, the virologist, who is also a professor, said in an interview with BBC News Brasil. of the Federal University of Minas Gerais (UFMG).

The omicron variant of the coronavirus, detected in South Africa, has sparked an alert among health authorities around the world in recent days – which has generated restrictive measures mainly related to travel originating in southern African countries. The actions were condemned by the South African government, which considers them unjustified (read below).

The number and variety of mutations in omicrons, some of them unprecedented, have been identified as reasons for concern by scientists. The new variant has a long list of genetic alterations — 50 in total. Of these, 32 are in the spike protein (or spike) of the virus — the part that connects the microorganism to the human cell to initiate the infection.

