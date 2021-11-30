Ômicron: data are still insufficient, but variant has gigantic potential for dissemination, says virologist

Laís Alegretti – @laisalegretti

From BBC News Brasil in London

3 hours ago

Credit, Getty Images Photo caption, After Alpha, Beta, Gamma and Delta, omicron enters the WHO list of coronavirus variants of concern

The president of the Brazilian Society of Virology (SBV), Flávio da Fonseca, says that the data available so far on the omicron variant are still insufficient to predict the impact it will have, but he points out that it has “giant dissemination potential”.

“Although the data is still fragmented, it is clear that it (omicron) has gigantic dissemination potential — due to the high number of mutations and the speed with which it has already spread”, the virologist, who is also a professor, said in an interview with BBC News Brasil. of the Federal University of Minas Gerais (UFMG).

The omicron variant of the coronavirus, detected in South Africa, has sparked an alert among health authorities around the world in recent days – which has generated restrictive measures mainly related to travel originating in southern African countries. The actions were condemned by the South African government, which considers them unjustified (read below).

The number and variety of mutations in omicrons, some of them unprecedented, have been identified as reasons for concern by scientists. The new variant has a long list of genetic alterations — 50 in total. Of these, 32 are in the spike protein (or spike) of the virus — the part that connects the microorganism to the human cell to initiate the infection.

Can Ômicron have an effect like delta in Brazil?

Before we know of the existence of omicron, another variant has led countries in Europe and other regions to register new waves of infections: the delta.

Despite the concern that the delta (first identified in India) generated in other countries, in Brazil the scenario was not the same: it did not cause an increase in cases in the proportion seen in other countries, according to available data — or at least not so far .

Could this scenario be repeated with the omicron?

It’s too early to predict, says Fonseca. The answer to this question depends mainly on two points that are still unclear: data on how the mutations found in the variant affect or not the efficacy of vaccines and information on the behavior of the variant in countries with vaccine coverage greater than that verified in the south of Africa.

“Right now, it’s hard to say whether omicron would have as little impact on our society as delta did,” says Fonseca.

“In Delta, with our vaccine coverage growing rapidly and adequately, and the fact that we had a very intense second wave with a virus that also had many mutations (gamma), this together explains the impact that the variant had in Brazil when compared the Europe.”

Then, however, he warns that the omicron has a “constellation of mutations that goes far beyond those existing in the gamma or delta.”

That’s why scientists are now trying to understand whether the vaccines currently in use are able to provide the same protection as the omicron.

Fonseca says that this answer, in turn, will help to understand the possible impact of the variant in Brazil. In addition to this factor, he reinforces that researchers are paying attention to the behavior of this variant in regions with greater vaccination coverage than in southern Africa, such as some countries in Europe, to seek more elements to try to predict impacts in Brazilian territory.

Credit, Getty Images Photo caption, South Africa’s president condemned travel bans enacted against his country and its neighbors due to omicron

Several countries have already managed to detect cases of the variant, such as the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Australia, Czech Republic, Israel, Belgium, Honk Kong, Botswana, in addition to South Africa.

In Brazil, there has been no official disclosure of cases of the new variant.

The Brazilian government announced, on Friday night (26/11), the closure of flights from six countries in southern Africa.

After the announcement of these measures, the president of South Africa condemned the travel bans enacted against his country and its neighbors due to omicron.

Cyril Ramaphosa said he was “deeply disappointed” by the measures, which he described as unjustified, and called for the bans to be lifted urgently.

Omicron was classified as a “variant of concern” by the World Health Organization (WHO) and reported that preliminary evidence suggests that this variant poses a greater risk of reinfection of covid-19 than its predecessors.

Asked whether the countries in which the variant has been identified are needlessly panicking, Coetzee says that, at the moment, he thinks they are.

“The cases must already be circulating in the countries without being noticed. So, at this moment, I would say that for sure [o pânico é desnecessário]. In two weeks, maybe our assessment will change.”